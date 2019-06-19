Tactical Research by Belleville announces new line of military, public safety boots
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Tactical Research by Belleville® introduces a new and unique boot series for both the military and public safety markets. The 10-40 Series was engineered to provide maximum comfort and support without the weight of standard duty boots.
At the core of this new series is the PTO® orthotic footbed; a proprietary, load-bearing removable insert that uniquely combines the benefits of shock absorbing foam with superior arch support. This series is the new benchmark for light, fast, engineered tactical boots. Side zipper, hot weather, waterproof and TPU toe cap available in select models.
BOOT FEATURES:
- Height: 7”
- Upper: Full grain leather and air mesh with polishable leather toe
- Midsole: Shock absorbing EVA
- Outsole: Dual density nitrile rubber that is non-marking, slip-resistant, and oil resistant
- Insole: PTO® (Power Take Off) removable, load-bearing orthotic footbed
SPECIAL FEATURES:
- Molded TPU heel stabilizer
- Athletic style “ghilly” lacing system
- Highly breathable mesh side panels
- Moisture-wicking lining
About Tactical Research
Tactical Research by Belleville® is a wholly owned brand of Belleville Boot Company. Created and launched in 2008, “Tactical Research” is the guiding philosophy behind this brand. Utilizing global sourcing, athletic construction technologies, and advanced components; the “Tactical Research by Belleville” brand has quickly established itself as a leading innovator in lightweight high-performance military and tactical boots.