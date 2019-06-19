Tactical Research by Belleville announces new line of military, public safety boots

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Tactical Research by Belleville® introduces a new and unique boot series for both the military and public safety markets. The 10-40 Series was engineered to provide maximum comfort and support without the weight of standard duty boots.

At the core of this new series is the PTO® orthotic footbed; a proprietary, load-bearing removable insert that uniquely combines the benefits of shock absorbing foam with superior arch support. This series is the new benchmark for light, fast, engineered tactical boots. Side zipper, hot weather, waterproof and TPU toe cap available in select models.

BOOT FEATURES:

Height: 7”

Upper: Full grain leather and air mesh with polishable leather toe

Midsole: Shock absorbing EVA

Outsole: Dual density nitrile rubber that is non-marking, slip-resistant, and oil resistant

Insole: PTO® (Power Take Off) removable, load-bearing orthotic footbed

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Molded TPU heel stabilizer

Athletic style “ghilly” lacing system

Highly breathable mesh side panels

Moisture-wicking lining

About Tactical Research

Tactical Research by Belleville® is a wholly owned brand of Belleville Boot Company. Created and launched in 2008, “Tactical Research” is the guiding philosophy behind this brand. Utilizing global sourcing, athletic construction technologies, and advanced components; the “Tactical Research by Belleville” brand has quickly established itself as a leading innovator in lightweight high-performance military and tactical boots.