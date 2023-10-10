5.11 Tactical introduces technical apparel utilizing PrimaLoft insulation

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, today introduced its latest line of technical apparel featuring PrimaLoft® Insulation. This collaboration with PrimaLoft, a world-renowned brand known for its high-performance insulation, brings together two leading pioneers in the apparel industry to create unparalleled protection and comfort.

“We are excited to expand the collaboration between our two great brands and to offer our customers a larger selection of products that live up to our Purpose-Built Gear™ motto for this fall and winter,” said 5.11’s CEO, Francisco J. Morales. “By combining our expertise in creating durable and reliable apparel with PrimaLoft’s innovative insulations, we’re able to offer our customers unparalleled performance that will help them to live the Always Be Ready® lifestyle.”

The Adventure PrimaLoft Insulated Jacket ($130) and Starling PrimaLoft Insulated Jacket ($130) are packable and weather-resistant outer shells that provide the warmth of 80 grams of PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation in the body and 60 grams in the sleeves and hood. They’re built to last using a 100% polyester plain weave face fabric with a DWR finish and a 100% nylon ripstop lining. Protection, comfort and a secure fit are ensured by an elastic opening on the hood, a chin guard on the front zipper, an adjustable hem with an internal shock cord, and stretch gussets at the sleeve openings. Additionally, reflective heat transfers keep users visible in lowlight conditions.

For those who favor vests, the Adventure PrimaLoft Insulated Vest ($98) and Starling PrimaLoft Insulated Vest ($98) are outstanding choices. The weather-resistant outer shells, backed by the warmth of 80 grams PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation, are perfect for cold-weather outings. A chin guard on the front zipper adds to the comfort while the adjustable hem with an internal shock cord ensures they stay in place. Zipper pockets and an internal dump pocket safely secure keys, a phone or other essentials, and reflective heat transfers keep users visible in lowlight conditions. Both items also stow inside a packable stuff sack, making them ideal for travel.

A stylish and versatile option can be found with the Dylan Reversible PrimaLoft Shirt Jacket ($155). This adaptable piece offers quilted comfort and the warmth of 100 grams of PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation in addition to adjustable snap-sleeve cuffs and a fold-down collar with a collar stand to protect against cold breezes. Made to be durable, both inside and out, the outer shell is constructed from 100% Nylon while the lining is made from 100% plain weave polyester. Both sides of this reversible and stylish piece feature a DWR coating that defies precipitation. Hand and chest pockets on the outer side and hand drop pockets on the inner side are secured with snap closures to keep belongings safe.

Created to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, these new items team PrimaLoft® Insulation with 5.11 textiles and designs to provide exceptional warmth and protection, even in the harshest conditions.

For more information about 5.11 Tactical and its product offering, or to find a 5.11 Tactical store near you, visit www.511tactical.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who live the Always Be Ready® lifestyle. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical