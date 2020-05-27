5.11 reopens retail stores as COVID-19 restrictions subside

Photo/Ron LaPedis

IRVINE, Calif. – 5.11, Inc. the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, announced it is gradually reopening its United States-based retail stores in light of the restriction lifts surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19). Each of 5.11’s 66 company-owned stores will be opening on a case-by-case basis in accordance with all federal, state and local health and safety protocols.

Nearly all of 5.11’s retail stores have remained open throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns, but with limited operations serving First Responders and other members of our country’s critical infrastructure. All safety protocols put into place previously will be maintained, with several additional efforts including making hand sanitizer easily accessible for customers and employees, increasing cleaning throughout of the store of high traffic touchpoints, adding plexiglass partitions at checkout areas, and marking areas on floors to ensure proper social distancing. Continued health and safety precautions include:

Conducting employee health screenings at the beginning of every shift

Increasing cleaning and sanitization

Providing face coverings for all employees

Enforcing six feet or more of social distancing

Limiting the number of employees and customers in the store at one time

Maintaining reduced hours of store operations: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Sunday

“Character is most often shown in the most difficult times,” said 5.11’s CEO, Francisco J. Morales. “My pride for the character of the 5.11 team has never been greater. We are honored to have been able to serve our frontline workers throughout the difficult past several weeks and are happy to be providing safe shopping environments for all consumers to enjoy once again. Our Always Be Ready mantra has never had greater meaning, and we look forward to bringing our innovative, purpose-built products back to all of our retail patrons in the weeks ahead.”

To find a 5.11 retail store near you, please visit the store locator. Shop 5.11 anytime at www.511Tactical.com. Follow 5.11 on social @511Tactical.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical