Elbeco enhanced Class A Dress Pants now available

New features to maximize comfort and flexibility of wear

READING, Penn. — Elbeco’s Luxury Wool Blend Dress Pants and Top Authority Dress Pants for men will provide new features and benefits for a Class A Uniform with a better, more comfortable fit. The pants have been upgraded to the new Men’s Essential Fit, featuring a Covert flex waistband to provide up to two inches of additional stretch for maximum comfort and excellent fit. The pants have also been fitted with the Elbeco black gripper waistband curtain, ensuring the front pockets will lay flat and shirts will remain in place and stay tucked in.

Additional Features and Benefits:

Extra deep quarter-top front pocket

Straight front pockets and drop right watch pocket

Two back Billy pockets

The Top Authority Dress Pants and Luxury Dress Pants are available now at authorized Elbeco Dealers in Midnight Navy. For more Information, please contact your local sales representative at 800-468-4654 or visit www.elbeco.com

About Elbeco Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.