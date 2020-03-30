NAUMD 2020 conference and expo cancelled due to COVID-19; awards programs extend deadline

With rising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, NAUMD cancels the 2020 conference but will extend deadlines to awards programs with winners announced in May 2020.

OMAHA, Neb. — The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) and its Public Safety Suppliers & Retailers (PSSR) division announce the official cancellation of the 2020 NAUMD Conference & Expo that was to be held April 26 - 28, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia.

The NAUMD board of directors also announced the continuation of the NAUMD Awards Program with an extended submission deadline of April 27, 2020. Winners and runners-up will be announced on May 17, 2020. The awards programs to be continued include The Image of the Year Awards®, Best Dressed Public Safety Awards®, and the Innovation Awards.

The Image of the Year Award® is presented by the Image Apparel Institute, recognizing the best workplace apparel programs. Since 1978, the IOY Awards have recognized the organization’s program, plus the manufacturers and distributors that created it. Independent judges evaluate the programs on 1) originality of design, 2) projection of branding, 3) functionality for the job, and 4) use of technology and innovation. The judges award a maximum of 100 points to a submission. The submission with the most points from all the judges wins. The submission deadline is extended to April 27, 2020, and is free to enter.

The Best Dressed Public Safety Award® is presented annually by NAUMD to police, fire, and sheriff departments across North America. Independent judges evaluate the submissions based on 1) appearance, 2) functionality for the job, 3) use of technology and innovation, and 4) department maintains uniform standards to determine the best overall uniform programs. In addition to recognizing the departments, the award recognizes the distributors and manufacturers involved in the program. The judges award a maximum of 100 points to a submission. The submission with the most total points from all the judges is the winner. The submission deadline is extended to April 27, 2020, and free submission found here.

The Innovation Awards recognize excellence within the uniform apparel and public safety industries. The categories include Best Fabric Innovation, Best Footwear Innovation, Best Badge or Emblem Design, Best Garment Innovation – Comfort, Best Garment Innovation – Function, and Best Public Safety Product Innovation. The entry is free and the deadline is also extended to April 27, 2020.

Submissions are free to any company, agency, or manufacturer. Any questions on entering NAUMD’s prestigious awards programs, contact Steve Zalkin at steve@naumd.com.

