Propper celebrates 50 year anniversary

St. Charles, Mo. — Military and tactical gear and apparel company Propper International turns 50 this year. To honor the company’s strong history and its commitment to build upon that heritage, Propper is celebrating all year long with promotions and special events throughout 2017, starting with the launch of a redesigned website (propper.com), an iconic 50th Anniversary logoed badge and a brand new corporate video chronicling the company’s heritage and vision for the future.

Started in 1967 by William S. Propper, the company’s first contract was making the iconic white Dixie Cup hats for the US Navy. Over the next five decades, Propper grew to become the largest supplier of military BDUs and ACUs. Some of Propper’s many achievements over the years include:

Over 120 million garments produced for the US military

Over 30 million military personnel have worn Propper garments

Over 8.1 million tops (combat shirts, ACU coats, jackets) to the US military

Over 11.8 million trousers to the US military since 2001

Over 1.5 million gloves to the US military since 1999

Nearly 1 million ABUs and RABUs to the US Air Force

Over 1.4 million coveralls to US military since 1998

Over 260,000 Marine Corp ILBE Systems since 2003

Over 260,000 USMC 3S 3-season sleep systems since 2009

Over 1.2 million MOLLE bags, pouches, and accessories

Over 1 million Gore-Tex units for Air Force, Army, Marine Corp, and Coast Guard since 2004

Over 2 million FR sets (starting with the Marine Corp Frog combat shirt) since 2007

Over 1 million MCCUU sets to the US military since 2004

Over 500,000 ACUs to the US military since 2005

Building on its success as a military supplier, Propper added a commercial division in 1991 and today has a strong presence in the law enforcement and civilian tactical industries with offerings that include men’s and women’s tactical pants and shirts, jackets, boots, everyday carry bags, backpacks and a full selection of NIJ-rated concealed and tactical body armor, including the innovative 4PV 4-panel vest line.

To see the newly redesigned website and the complete line of products, visit propper.com/50th.

About Propper

Propper is celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper, since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.