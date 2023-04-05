SheerID and Thule partner to honor students, military, and first responders with 30% off outdoor and travel gear

PORTLAND, Ore. - SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, and Thule, a global sport and outdoor company that offers high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that makes it easy for people across the globe to live an active life, today announced that students, military, and first responders are now eligible for its discount program.

Thule began its partnership with SheerID by offering a 30% off exclusive offer to military and first responders, and due to the success of the partnership, is now, for the first time, providing the same 30% off offer to students. To take advantage of these exclusive offers, students, military workers, and first responders must verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Online verification is instant and once completed, eligible customers can take advantage of the savings.

“We appreciate the dedication and commitment that everyday heroes like first responders and military service members have made to bettering our communities, and wanted to open this offer to another key part of our communities: students,” said Susanna Boman, Digital Sales Director for Thule. “At Thule, we celebrate these individuals who are vital to improving the communities where we live and work.”

“Choosing to celebrate the professionals who make our communities better places to be - and students, who are our future leaders - is such a valuable strategy exemplified by Thule,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. “Brands that recognize and honor these groups by offering them special programs rapidly earn their trust, loyalty, and repeat business.”

Students, military, and first responders can visit this link to verify their identity and claim their exclusive Thule offer.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Thule Group

Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. Thule offers high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified. — and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability — Thule develops, manufactures and markets products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, as well as roof top tents mounted on cars), Active with Kids (stroller, bike trailers and child bike seats), RV Products (awnings, bike racks and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).

For more information please visit www.thulegroup.com or follow Thule Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.