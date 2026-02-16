PRESS RELEASE

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is proud to announce the inductees to the 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Galls, honoring law enforcement professionals whose service, leadership, courage, and sacrifice have made a lasting impact on their agencies and communities. Following a nationwide review process, judges evaluated nominations from across the United States and selected this year’s distinguished group of inductees to be recognized during the 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Founder’s Award

Terry L. Palmer Jr.

City of Clarkesville Police Department

Georgia

Courage in Service Award

Greg Ferency, Posthumously

Terre Haute Police Department / FBI Task Force Officer

Joint Terrorism Task Force and Safe Streets Task Force

Indiana

Bryan D. Kendi

City of Connellsville Police Department

Pennsylvania

Danny Sherbinsky, Retired Sergeant

City of Connellsville Police Department

Pennsylvania

Young Officer Award

Autumn Likes

Patrolman, Independence Police Department

Ohio

K9 Hero Award

K9 Preacher, Posthumously

Handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell

Maine State Police Tactical Team

Maine

Trainer of the Year Award

Julie Werhnyak

Officer, Tempe Police Department, retired

Owner, Artemis Self-Defense LLC

Arizona

Scherer-Remsberg Lifetime Achievement Award

Kyle Vowinkel

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Florida

Distinguished Service Award

Brandon Griffith

Deputy Sheriff, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

CEO, Griffith Blue Heart Nonprofit

Arizona

Career Achievement Award

Bill Walsh, Posthumously

Dallas Police Department

Texas

Never Forgotten Award

Cody Holte, Posthumously

Grand Forks Police Department

North Dakota

Founded in 2017 by Megan Stockburger and Adam Davenport, the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame was created to honor the men and women of law enforcement who exemplify excellence in service and to preserve the legacy of those who have made extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty. “The Hall of Fame exists to ensure that stories of courage, leadership, and service are never forgotten,” said Stockburger. “Each inductee represents the very best of this profession.”

GALLS Partnership

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is proud to recognize GALLS, the leading supplier of uniforms and equipment to public safety professionals, as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. “It is a profound honor for GALLS to serve as the presenting sponsor for the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, a partnership that underscores our enduring dedication to the law enforcement professionals who uphold public safety with unwavering resolve and the resilience of those who serve our communities,” said Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS. “We applaud these distinguished inductees, a remarkable group of officers whose careers define the very essence of sacrifice, reliability, and excellence in the line of duty. We look forward to celebrating with them at the Hall of Fame ceremony in April.” The 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held in April 2026, with event details, ticket information, and sponsorship opportunities to be announced.