PRESS RELEASE
The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is proud to announce the inductees to the 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Galls, honoring law enforcement professionals whose service, leadership, courage, and sacrifice have made a lasting impact on their agencies and communities. Following a nationwide review process, judges evaluated nominations from across the United States and selected this year’s distinguished group of inductees to be recognized during the 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Inductees are:
Founder’s Award
Terry L. Palmer Jr.
City of Clarkesville Police Department
Georgia
Courage in Service Award
Greg Ferency, Posthumously
Terre Haute Police Department / FBI Task Force Officer
Joint Terrorism Task Force and Safe Streets Task Force
Indiana
Bryan D. Kendi
City of Connellsville Police Department
Pennsylvania
Danny Sherbinsky, Retired Sergeant
City of Connellsville Police Department
Pennsylvania
Young Officer Award
Autumn Likes
Patrolman, Independence Police Department
Ohio
K9 Hero Award
K9 Preacher, Posthumously
Handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell
Maine State Police Tactical Team
Maine
Trainer of the Year Award
Julie Werhnyak
Officer, Tempe Police Department, retired
Owner, Artemis Self-Defense LLC
Arizona
Scherer-Remsberg Lifetime Achievement Award
Kyle Vowinkel
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Florida
Distinguished Service Award
Brandon Griffith
Deputy Sheriff, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office
CEO, Griffith Blue Heart Nonprofit
Arizona
Career Achievement Award
Bill Walsh, Posthumously
Dallas Police Department
Texas
Never Forgotten Award
Cody Holte, Posthumously
Grand Forks Police Department
North Dakota
Founded in 2017 by Megan Stockburger and Adam Davenport, the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame was created to honor the men and women of law enforcement who exemplify excellence in service and to preserve the legacy of those who have made extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty. “The Hall of Fame exists to ensure that stories of courage, leadership, and service are never forgotten,” said Stockburger. “Each inductee represents the very best of this profession.”
GALLS Partnership
The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is proud to recognize GALLS, the leading supplier of uniforms and equipment to public safety professionals, as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. “It is a profound honor for GALLS to serve as the presenting sponsor for the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, a partnership that underscores our enduring dedication to the law enforcement professionals who uphold public safety with unwavering resolve and the resilience of those who serve our communities,” said Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS. “We applaud these distinguished inductees, a remarkable group of officers whose careers define the very essence of sacrifice, reliability, and excellence in the line of duty. We look forward to celebrating with them at the Hall of Fame ceremony in April.” The 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held in April 2026, with event details, ticket information, and sponsorship opportunities to be announced.