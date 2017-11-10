Call For Entries: NAUMD’s 2018 best dressed public safety department competition

Celebrating its 40th year, the program recognizes the important role uniforms play in Public Safety work

OMAHA, Neb. – Public safety departments across North America are invited to enter the North-American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) Best Dressed Public Safety Competition. Now in its 40th year, the awards honor the best uniform programs worn by police, fire, sheriff departments and first responders.

On the surface, uniforms appear very similar, decidedly consistent and standard in overall appearance, but to the countless departments who have entered the NAUMD’s Best Dressed Public Safety Competition, uniforms have a greater meaning and purpose. “Uniforms have a powerful impact on how employees are perceived, and this is particularly true in law enforcement and public safety,” said Steve Zalkin, NAUMD president.

Judges review each department’s professional appearance and uniform diversity, paying close attention to detail and written standards. Since many officers have specific assignments and patrol details, there are many factors to consider, including the following: Does the uniform fit the job function? Is the appearance neat and do the garments fit properly? Most importantly, can the public immediately identify the wearer as a professional public safety personnel?

“Public Safety uniforms are a symbol of authority; the right look can allay fear and bolster public confidence, aiding the officer in his or her work. A poor or sloppy appearance can have the opposite effect, and may leave a negative impression in the public’s mind,” Zalkin said.

The Best Dressed Public Safety Competition is open to departments across North America. Entries are solicited throughout fall and winter, and winners are announced at the NAUMD’s annual convention each spring. The 2018 awards ceremony will be held on March 27, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in St. Louis, MO. Winners receive award plaques and local media publicity.

To learn more about the competition or to enter, visit www.naumd.com.

About NAUMD

The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.

The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also host an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about the latest trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business. You can learn more about the association and its programs by visiting www.naumd.com