LaserMax Launches World’s First Compact Rechargeable Green Laser

Rochester, N.Y. – LaserMax announced the debut of GENESISTM, a compact, durable green laser with a rechargeable battery. The highly visible, pulsating green laser from LaserMax comes equipped with an easy-access universal micro USB port which makes charging fast and effortless.

Weighing in at a mere 1.4 ounces, GENESIS fits on virtually any firearm with an accessory rail. A dual tapon activation accommodates both left and right-handed shooters. Additionally, the GENESIS has an automatic 10 minute shut off that ensures every charge lasts. GENESIS also has an optional momentary activation switch, ideal for long guns. Like other high quality rail mounted lasers from LaserMax, GENESIS is user adjustable for windage and elevation.

“LaserMax is proud of its long heritage of rugged, precise lasers for personal protection,” said Susan Houde-Walter, CEO of LaserMax, “The technology behind GENESIS is the latest demonstration of the innovation and quality our customers expect from LaserMax.”

