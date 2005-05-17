Rage Battery and Super-Sonic Focus on Simplifying Law Enforcement’s Battery Needs

SAN DIEGO, CA - Rage Battery (www.ragebattery.com), the nation’s leading UPS battery replacement supplier, and its exclusive battery supplier, Power-Sonic (www.power-sonic.com), are focusing on the use of category management to coordinate Rage Battery’s product line and offering customers a hassle-free experience when buying batteries.

To ensure success, Rage Battery and Power-Sonic are making sure every aspect of their battery supply chain - from inventory control to sales data to shipping and receiving - is streamlined and efficient, so that customers can find exactly what they’re looking for, no matter what size or use of battery is needed. That size / purpose duality is an integral part of this unique approach to the category, underscoring the companies’ belief that customers should not be forced to go to multiple stores to find the right battery.