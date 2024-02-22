Dyneema and Point Blank deliver 1 million Alpha Elite armor systems to protect US law enforcement

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND — Dyneema owned by Avient Corporation , a leading provider of specialty and sustainable material solutions, and Point Blank Enterprises, the global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of protective solutions, proudly announce the delivery of 1 million Alpha Elite protective vests. This marks an exceptional milestone in their 10-year collaborative relationship dedicated to delivering high-performance, low-weight ballistic armor systems to the nation’s leading law enforcement agencies.

Point Blank’s Alpha Elite and Alpha Elite Black armor systems harness the performance benefits and game-changing innovation of the Dyneema Force Multiplier Technology platform. Leveraging breakthrough innovation at the molecular level, next-generation fiber technology, and unique unidirectional engineering, Dyneema Force Multiplier Technology has delivered uncompromising performance and protection in ballistic vests, helmets, inserts, and vehicle armor applications since 2013. Innovation at the material level enables lighter protective solutions when used to construct armor systems – all without compromising ballistic performance, comfort, or mobility during critical moments.

The Alpha Elite vest is engineered to defeat high-velocity handgun rounds and fragmentation with minimal backface deformation and superior multi-hit protection. With more than 1 million Alpha Elite and Alpha Elite Black vests now protecting US law enforcement officers, Dyneema and Point Blank have brought elite ballistic performance to some of the largest and most prestigious law enforcement tactical units worldwide.

“We’re extremely proud to have reached this milestone,” says Marcelo van de Kamp, Global Business Director for Dyneema at Avient. “It’s a testament to the unrivaled performance of Dyneema, the world’s strongest fiber, in body armor applications. With the Alpha Elite range, Point Blank has created a system that has earned the trust of the nation’s elite agencies and saved numerous lives over the past decade. We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship and track record of material innovation to enable even greater protection for those who protect us.”

“The Alpha Elite Series was created when Point Blank engineers began searching for a ballistic material that would meet the rigorous demands of U.S. special operations forces deployed in the world’s most dangerous regions. Our R&D development resulted in a lightweight high-performance system that is the most widely used premium ballistic solution by American law enforcement over the past decade, protecting the protectors and saving many lives,” says Michael Foreman, Executive Vice President for Point Blank Enterprises.

Dyneema unveiled its next-generation ballistic material – surpassing the performance of Dyneema Force Multiplier Technology, which marked a radical step-change in ballistic performance – in October 2023. Now available for use in soft armor vests for US law enforcement, the breakthrough innovation is manufactured in Greenville, North Carolina, in compliance with the Berry Amendment. Hard ballistic product grades suitable for military vests, insert panels, ballistic helmets, and vehicle armor will be available in early 2024.

To learn more and see the latest in protective armor solutions, visit the Dyneema (7-761) and Point Blank (7-129) booths at the upcoming EnforceTac tradeshow on February 26-28 in Nurnberg, Germany.

