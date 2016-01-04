Angel Armor™ Announces its Presence at SHOT SHOW® 2016

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) today announced its presence at the 38th annual NSSF SHOT Show®. Angel Armor will join 1600 exhibitors attracting over 63,000 attendees, making SHOT Show the largest event held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are excited to bring something uniquely new, an armor system that the industry has never seen before, to SHOT Show 2016.” said Dave Goldfain, Director of Sales and Marketing for Angel Amor. “SHOT Show is the perfect event to launch our new products for 2016, engage with our trusted media partners and interact with our customers all in one place.”

Angel Armor will be exhibiting at SHOT Show, January 19 - 22, 2016 at the following locations:

• SHOT Show NEXT booth N512

• SHOT Show New Product Center

To kick off an action-packed week, Angel Armor will also exhibit at booth #32 at the 11thth annual SHOT Show® Industry Day at the Range™ on January 18, 2016. Industry Day at the Range will give media and buyers a hands-on experience with Angel Armor’s newly launched 2016 product lineup. Angel Armor will join 170 manufacturers exhibiting at the premier shooting event in the industry.

About Angel Armor

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.