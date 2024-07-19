REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Ky. AG establishes $15M grant program to equip local LE agencies with body armor, other gear

Approximately 20% of Kentucky officers have expired body armor or none at all, and many are left to purchase their own equipment, according to the attorney general’s office

July 19, 2024 01:45 PM

By Joanna Putman
Police1

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has introduced a $15 million grant program aimed at equipping local law enforcement agencies in Kentucky with new body armor and additional gear, Spectrum News 1 reported.

 · 
Joanna Putman

The Body Armor Grant program, funded by the Kentucky General Assembly for two years, will support police and first responders in purchasing body armor, duty weapons, ammunition, electronic control devices and body-worn cameras, according to the report. The program will be administered by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

“Every day, the courageous men and women of Kentucky law enforcement put their lives at risk to protect our families,” Coleman said. “They deserve strong support and high-quality equipment to keep them safe in the line of duty.”

Approximately 20% of Kentucky law enforcement officers have expired body armor or none at all, and many are left to purchase their own equipment, according to the attorney general’s office.

Agencies interested in applying for a grant can visit the attorney general’s website for more information.

