Armor Matrix Systems releases new NIJ Level IIIA body-armor system

PRESS RELEASE

NETHERLANDS — Armor Matrix Systems is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation, the GEN7-IIIA-PP soft ballistic panel system, which has officially been certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) at Threat Level IIIA. To commemorate this milestone, the company is offering free samples of the panel to law enforcement agencies and qualified companies.

The GEN7-IIIA-PP system represents a significant advancement in ballistic protection, featuring the groundbreaking PERAPLUS-GEN7 fabric technology. This new soft armor panel is not only extremely lightweight and flexible but also delivers superior ballistic performance. Armor Matrix Systems™ backs this innovative product with a seven-year warranty, reflecting the company’s confidence in its durability and performance.

Unparalleled Test Results

The GEN7-IIIA-PP soft armor panel has undergone rigorous testing, showcasing remarkable protective capabilities. It competes with leading products in the market, such as Armor Express Gen2 Razor IIIA, Point Blank Alpha Elite Series, and Safariland’s SX Armor, in terms of weight, flexibility, and ballistic protection.

One of the standout features of the GEN7-IIIA-PP is its exceptional V50 Ballistic Limit test results. The V50 test measures the velocity at which there is a 50 percent chance of projectile penetration. With a V50 357 SIG value of 1934 ft/s (589 m/s), the GEN7-IIIA-PP surpasses all other lightweight NIJ Level IIIA certified soft armor panels currently available, setting a new industry standard.

Special Threat Protection

Beyond the standard .44 Magnum and .357 SIG rounds required for NIJ Level IIIA certification, the GEN7-IIIA-PP has been tested against a range of additional special threat rounds, including 9mm Ranger SXT, 7.62x25mm Tokarev 85gr. FMJ, and 5.7x28mm 40gr. SS197. This extensive testing ensures that the panel provides exceptional protection against a wide array of ballistic threats.

Affordable High-Performance Protection

Stephen Walker of Armor Matrix Systems shared insights into the development process, stating, “We spent over two years designing a ballistic solution that delivers top-tier performance while remaining accessible in terms of pricing for all law enforcement personnel.” Walker emphasized that the company’s mission is to provide the best possible protection at a reasonable price, ensuring that those who risk their lives to protect others can afford the highest quality body armor.

Free Sample Panel Offer

To celebrate the NIJ certification and the launch of the GEN7-IIIA-PP, Armor Matrix Systems is offering a limited number of free sample panels to law enforcement agencies and official companies. Interested parties can request a sample by visiting the Armor Matrix Systems website and selecting the Free Sample option on the contact form.

Key Features of the GEN7-IIIA-PP:

Certified NIJ Standard 0101.06 compliance at Level IIIA

Special-threat protection exceeding FBI protocol

Highest V50 357 SIG performance among NIJ Level IIIA panels

Among the lightest NIJ .06 Level IIIA body armor systems

Exceptional absorption of impact energy

The GEN7-IIIA-PP ballistic package is now available for commercial purchase.

About Armor Matrix Systems™

Armor Matrix Systems is a leading provider of high-performance body armor based in Europe and dedicated to delivering innovative and affordable ballistic protection solutions for law enforcement and security personnel. For more information, please visit www.ArmorMatrixSystems.com.