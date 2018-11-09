Onyx Armor announces Scotty Wylie as Chief Operating Officer
MIAMI, Fla. — Onyx Armor a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Body Armor Systems announces the appointment of Scotty Wylie as Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Wylie is an entrepreneurial executive with over 35 years of extensive design, manufacturing, sales and marketing experience in the Body Armor industry. During this time, he was the VP of Sales for Safariland and Armor Holdings before co-founding Gator Hawk Armor (GH Armor), later selling to Pacific Safety Products and continuing as President of their US division. The addition of Scotty to the leadership team is a major step forward in the Onyx Armor expansion globally. Scotty’s reputation, knowledge and commitment to protecting those who protect is well established.
“I am honored to join the Onyx Armor team as COO. Onyx Armor is a dynamic organization that has been meeting the demands of an ever-changing armor market for many years. The management team at Onyx Armor is composed of very talented and skilled leaders with decades of experience in management, design engineering and manufacturing in the armor industry. We are in an excellent position for both domestic and international growth”, said Mr. Wylie.
About Onyx Armor
Onyx Armor has been in business since 2010 and operates in a 20,000 square foot state of the art facility in Miami, FL. 100% of Onyx Armor manufactured systems including carriers are manufactured in the United States. Onyx Armor has manufactured over 100,000 vests since opening their new facility in early 2017 and in addition has performed as a subcontractor for various products to support programs with the U.S. Military and federal government. Onyx Armor currently has a number of NIJ certifications with several new certifications in process, to expand their product line and will be certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by early next year. Onyx Armor will be showcasing their expanded product line, new website and new catalog along with several distributor support items in their suite at the Venetian Hotel during the SHOT SHOW in January. Please visit our website at www.onyxarmor.com