Onyx Armor announces Scotty Wylie as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Fla. — Onyx Armor a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Body Armor Systems announces the appointment of Scotty Wylie as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Wylie is an entrepreneurial executive with over 35 years of extensive design, manufacturing, sales and marketing experience in the Body Armor industry. During this time, he was the VP of Sales for Safariland and Armor Holdings before co-founding Gator Hawk Armor (GH Armor), later selling to Pacific Safety Products and continuing as President of their US division. The addition of Scotty to the leadership team is a major step forward in the Onyx Armor expansion globally. Scotty’s reputation, knowledge and commitment to protecting those who protect is well established.

“I am honored to join the Onyx Armor team as COO. Onyx Armor is a dynamic organization that has been meeting the demands of an ever-changing armor market for many years. The management team at Onyx Armor is composed of very talented and skilled leaders with decades of experience in management, design engineering and manufacturing in the armor industry. We are in an excellent position for both domestic and international growth”, said Mr. Wylie.