Federal grant provides body cams for Pa. police

By Pamela Lehman

The Morning Call

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Colonial Regional police have received a federal grant that will be used to purchase body-worn cameras.

Police said the $7,723 grant is provided through the U.S. Department of Justice and will supply the force with 10 cameras to be used with the in-car cameras for patrol officers.

The grant to Colonial Regional police was one of only 33 grants awarded nationwide to small police agencies, according to a news release.

