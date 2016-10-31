Federal grant provides body cams for Pa. police
The federal grant will supply the force with 10 cameras to be used with the in-car cameras for patrol officers
By Pamela Lehman
The Morning Call
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Colonial Regional police have received a federal grant that will be used to purchase body-worn cameras.
Police said the $7,723 grant is provided through the U.S. Department of Justice and will supply the force with 10 cameras to be used with the in-car cameras for patrol officers.
The grant to Colonial Regional police was one of only 33 grants awarded nationwide to small police agencies, according to a news release.
