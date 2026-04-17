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Officer Safety

Think officer safety while sitting in your police car

Avoid complacency and prepare for threats while seated behind the wheel with these critical officer safety tips

April 17, 2026 03:07 PM • 
Gordon Graham
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Editor’s Note: The standard for excellence in public safety is changing. Lexipol is your partner in understanding how your agency measures up and setting a course to achieve performance excellence. Schedule a consultation with our team today to learn about our holistic approach built on Gordon Graham’s 5 Pillars of Organizational Success.

Patrol vehicles can create a dangerous illusion of safety, but officers remain highly vulnerable while seated inside.

Gordon Graham emphasizes the importance of avoiding complacency by minimizing time spent in the car when possible and maintaining constant awareness. When remaining in the vehicle is unavoidable, officers should actively scan their surroundings, mentally rehearse responses to potential threats and practice critical skills like drawing a weapon from a seated position. Preparation also includes thinking through “what if” scenarios — such as a suspect suddenly attacking — and recognizing that the patrol car itself can be used to escape or even stop a deadly threat. Vigilance, training and proactive thinking are key to staying safe.

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Questions for discussion:

  1. How can officers balance the need to complete reports or citations in their patrol car with maintaining situational awareness?
  2. What are effective ways to train for drawing and responding to threats while seated in a vehicle?
  3. How can agencies reinforce the importance of avoiding complacency during routine vehicle stops?
  4. In what scenarios might using a patrol car as a tool — or even a weapon — be justified, and how should officers prepare for that decision?
  5. How can supervisors encourage a culture of continuous “what if” thinking without creating unnecessary anxiety or hesitation?

Get more tips from Gordon here.

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Gordon Graham
Gordon Graham

Gordon Graham has been actively involved in law enforcement since 1973. He spent nearly 10 years as a very active motorcycle officer while also attending Cal State Long Beach to achieve his teaching credential, USC to do his graduate work in Safety and Systems Management with an emphasis on Risk Management, and Western State University to obtain his law degree. In 1982 he was promoted to sergeant and also admitted to the California State Bar and immediately opened his law offices in Los Angeles.