Mass. PDs to receive over $3M in grants for body cameras

By John L. Micek

masslive.com

BOSTON — Fifty-two police departments across Massachusetts will share in more than $3.6 million in state grant money to pay for new body cameras, Gov. Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

The infusion will “[strengthen] police-community relations,” the Democratic governor said in a statement of the money awarded through the state’s Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program, which is now in its third year.

“These grants provide local police agencies with resources to implement technology that while improving investigations and advancing the fundamental principles of transparency and accountability,” Healey said.

The new round of funding will underwrite both the purchase of body cameras and data storage of the footage generated by those cameras.

At a legislative hearing earlier this year, county prosecutors told lawmakers that the proliferation of cameras was overloading the statewide network that handles the footage, WBUR reported.

State officials said last year that 10% of the Bay State’s municipal police department have a body-worn camera program. And three-quarters of departments in big cities and smaller towns were interested in starting such a program, WBUR reported, citing survey data compiled by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.

The cameras “provide law enforcement agencies with an important tool to improve training and advance best practices,” state Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy said in the administration’s statement.

“As a growing number of departments launch or expand body-worn camera programs, this funding has become a vital resource for police departments across the state,” Reidy said.

These are the police departments that received grants:

Acton Police Department: $135,751

Adams Police Department: $110,464

Arlington Police Department: $60,017

Auburn Police Department: $93,945

Barnstable Police Department: $151,907

Belchertown Police Department: $58,705

Berlin Police Department: $10,000

Bernardston Police Department: $15,960

Bourne Police Department: $61,482

Bridgewater Police Department: $250,000

Brookline Police Department: $250,000

Clinton Police Department: $160,248

Fall River Police Department: $7,400

Framingham Police Department: $211,300

Goshen Police Department: $26,050

Grafton Police Department: $6,651

Granville Police Department: $39,230

Hinsdale Police Department: $52,636

Holbrook Police Department: $92,587

Holliston Police Department: $75,200

Kingston Police Department: $50,000

Lanesborough Police Department: $39,700

Lawrence Police Department: $249,928

Leicester Police Department: $13,099

Littleton Police Department: $150,047

Marion Police Department: $42,530

Methuen Police Department: $26,029

Nahant Police Department: $3,980

New Bedford Police Department: $250,000

North Adams Police Department: $21,015

North Reading Police Department: $134,688

Northfield Police Department: $7,670

Orange Police Department: $14,512

Rockland Police Department: $167,124

Salem Police Department: $13,096

Sherborn Police Department: $73,650

Shrewsbury Police Department: $20,895

Southborough Police Department: $16,064.00

Sudbury Police Department: $27,787

Sutton Police Department: $69,624

Warwick Police Department: $8,940

West Bridgewater Police Department: $74,813

Whatley Police Department: $4,197

Winchendon Police Department: $12,490

Yarmouth Police Department: $7,220

“Body-worn cameras are a transformative tool that promotes police transparency and accountability, enhances community trust, and positively impacts the quality of investigations,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said. “These grants underscore our Administration’s commitment to creating safer communities and supporting municipalities with the resources needed to deliver exemplary police services.”

—

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.