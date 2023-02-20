10-8 Video outfits Twiggs County GA Sheriff’s Office with Arsenal In-Car and Body Cameras

Twiggs County Georgia Replaces All Existing Cameras

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn., — 10-8 Video, LLC is proud to announce that the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office has outfitted their entire department with the 10-8 Video Arsenal In-Car and Body Cameras. This state-of-the-art camera system provides officers with the most up-to-date and reliable footage, as well as enhanced wireless offload capabilities to streamline their storage process and save time and manpower.

The 10-8 Video Arsenal camera systems have been designed by retired law enforcement professionals to provide maximum reliability, portability, and ease of use. In addition, the warranty coverage provided by 10-8 Video ensures that the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office will never have to worry about downtime or replacement costs. We are excited to equip the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office with our cutting-edge camera systems and to help them maintain a safe and secure environment for the community.

About 10-8 Video, LLC

10-8 Video, LLC has helped shape the way for small to medium sized departments across the country - and internationally - to get the evidence solutions that they need. 10-8 Video offers in-car dash cameras, body cameras, redaction software, and evidence software to meet the current and future needs of officers, focusing on departments of 250 officers and less. 10-8 Video, LLC is dedicated to providing the best customer service in the industry, while maintaining a zero additional cost policy with no monthly or yearly fees of any kind.