Cleveland, Tampa and Scottsdale Police Departments Outfit Officers with AXON Body Cameras

Seattle, WA - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the purchase of 1500 AXON flex and body cameras by the Cleveland Police Department (OH), 60 AXON flex cameras by the Tampa Police Department (FL) and 40 AXON flex and body cameras by the Scottsdale Police Department (AZ). All three agencies have purchased a five-year subscription to EVIDENCE.com to store and manage their digital evidence. These orders were received in the first quarter of 2015 and are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2015.

“We are excited to have two more major cities, as well as our hometown of Scottsdale deploy our AXON systems to protect their communities,” said Rick Smith, Founder & CEO of TASER International. “We are grateful at the opportunity to partner with these leading agencies in moving the public safety community forward.”

TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocketsize battery pack which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the AXON video camera are secure and include a chain of custody with audit trails.

EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras. In study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of AXON cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints. When complaints were brought to Mesa PD, they were resolved quickly due to the accessibility of video evidence.

