Digital Ally inks new multi-year contract to outfit officers and vehicles with body-worn and in-car camera systems

Soddy-Daisy Police Department takes advantage of the company’s popular subscription payment plan.

LENEXA, Kan. — Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received a new multi-year contract from Soddy-Daisy Police Department (TN) for twenty-one (21) EVO-HD in-car systems, twenty-two (22) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, one (1) EVO-HD interview room solution and full access to the EVO Web Portal cloud storage solution.

Soddy-Daisy PD continues an on-going trend of new customer orders purchased with the help of the Company’s subscription payment plan.

“The flexibility of the EVO-HD, with its built-in auto-activation technology and body camera connectivity, made it an easy choice to outfit our vehicles and officers,” said Chief of Police Mike Sneed, adding, “We look forward to working with Digital Ally and continuing to protect and serve our community.”

“We are proud to begin working with the officers of Soddy-Daisy Police Department by providing them with this much needed technology,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “The EVO-HD paired with the FirstVu HD body-worn camera continues to prove that they are an essential tool to everyday law enforcement officers. Digital Ally looks forward to a great relationship with Soddy-Daisy and the community they serve.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. For additional news and information, please visit www.digitalallyinc.com.