Digital Ally Subsidiary TicketSmarter® and iHeartMedia Announce Multi-Year Agreement

Agreement gives TicketSmarter unique marketing assets throughout iHeartMedia platforms and exposure to millions of iHeartMedia followers

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced that TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally Company, and iHeartMedia have entered into a multi-year agreement that includes national marketing campaigns, prominent website feature displays and sponsorship of national contests. The national contests will be powered by TicketSmarter and allow iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to win trips and experiences.

iHeartMedia is the nation’s number one audio company and reaches nine out of 10 Americans every month. Spanning multiple platforms that includes more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide, iHeartMedia is the audio leader in listeners, marketing and analytics.

“We are thrilled to kick off this agreement with iHeartRadio and their innovative marketing team,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We look forward to building once-in-a-lifetime experiences for their listeners.”

“TicketSmarter continues to show unique and creative ways to increase exposure to its brand and bring value to its partners,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “We’re proud of TicketSmarter and iHeartMedia joining forces and believe this offers incredible opportunities for their fans.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.