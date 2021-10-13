Digital Ally unveils next generation of body-worn cameras

LENEXA, Kan.--Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announced its next gen body-worn camera, FirstVu II, and its most advanced body camera docking station, QuickVu. The FirstVu II is a light weight, one-piece device that can be applied in law enforcement, private and event security and commercial segments. The device pushes the limit on versatility such that it may be mounted on a tripod, mounted inside a vehicle as well as continued use as a body camera. The Company is offering the FirstVu II through its highly popular subscription payment model.

“We are extremely excited to release our newest body camera and docking stations,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, “The FirstVu II is unlike any other body camera Digital Ally has deployed in terms of hardware design and features. The FirstVu II opens new doors and gives users new abilities to capture indisputable evidence and possibly de-escalate hostile situations.”

FirstVu II is the newest addition to the next generation of evidence capturing technologies by Digital Ally. With a completely new design this solid-state body camera is designed to deliver outstanding performance with the innovative features and reliability users expect and demand.

Beyond a Body Camera : The FirstVu II features an innovative articulating camera head that pushes the boundaries of traditional applications. Users can adjust the angle and pitch of the camera without moving the unit or mounting device. The body camera is also IP67 rated and MIL-STD-810G military compliant.

: The FirstVu II features an innovative articulating camera head that pushes the boundaries of traditional applications. Users can adjust the angle and pitch of the camera without moving the unit or mounting device. The body camera is also IP67 rated and MIL-STD-810G military compliant. Interactive Display : With the touchscreen display users can review video evidence directly from the body camera in real-time. In other applications users can rotate the camera head and display the screen outwards, alerting other parties they are being actively recorded by viewing a live stream on the screen.

: With the touchscreen display users can review video evidence directly from the body camera in real-time. In other applications users can rotate the camera head and display the screen outwards, alerting other parties they are being actively recorded by viewing a live stream on the screen. Crystal Clear Video and Audio: Recording in full 1080p HD video and audio, in addition to industry leading advanced image sensors to improve low light performance, users can be confident they are capturing the truth.

The most advanced body camera docking station available. QuickVu provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging and offloading video evidence to the cloud. The QuickVu is available with eight (8) or twenty-four (24) individual docking bays.

Built-In Capacitive Display : With an 8” or 21.5” interactive touchscreen display users can rapidly review recordings with a touch of a button.

: With an 8” or 21.5” interactive touchscreen display users can rapidly review recordings with a touch of a button. Multi-User Capability : With intuitive multi-user capability body cameras are no longer assigned to specific personnel, removing tedious check-in and check-out policies.

: With intuitive multi-user capability body cameras are no longer assigned to specific personnel, removing tedious check-in and check-out policies. Short Term Storage: While offloading video to the cloud, the QuickVu docking can act as a short-term storage center, storing up to 72TB of RAID protected data.

All video evidence is uploaded to highly secured EVO Web cloud solution hosted on the Amazon Web Services GovCloud platform.

The FirstVu II body camera and QuickVu docking stations are ready to ship and available to all domestic and international customers. To learn more about the FirstVu II body camera and QuickVu docking stations, click here.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., and acquisition of TicketSmarter, LLC, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

