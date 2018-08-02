Kustom signals announces eyewitness HD and eyewitness vantage integration

LENEXA, KS — Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their newest in-car video (ICV) system, Eyewitness HD can now be integrated with their Eyewitness Vantage body worn camera. Vantage files may be downloaded directly into the EyeHD DVR by docking the camera in the car. Once files are transferred to the Eyewitness HD system, they can be played on the in-car monitor where stop and hold classifications can be set. These files can be wirelessly transferred together with the ICV files to Eyewitness Data Vault file management system. In this scenario, officers don’t need to turn their Vantage cameras in at the end of a shift – they just need to charge them per policy for the next use. In-car Vantage docking stations also support in-car charging.

Eyewitness HD offers a 7” tablet with an intuitive touch screen controller making for clean, easy interaction. The system will also interface with your MDC (stand-alone) or with both the MDC and tablet. The MDC interface also includes a convenient, compact control box that supports critical functions when our control program is unavailable. The tablet and MDC user interfaces allow officers to switch from one to the other in a mixed fleet scenario without missing a beat. Eyewitness HD records true HD (1080p) 16:9 widescreen video and allows the user to see and control up to 3 live camera views simultaneously. With a simple touch, switch any camera’s view to the main video window. Individual cameras can also be easily selected manually to record. The unique multi-window display eliminates any confusion about which cameras are recording. Eyewitness HD is highly configurable to meet departmental preferences.

Vantage supports HD (1080p, 720p60 fps, 720p30 fps) as well as SD video resolution allowing agencies to select the video resolution/storage that best meets their needs. Vantage also offers excellent low light capability, including a configurable day/night mode and optional IR LEDs. Agencies can decide to record with sensitivity similar to the human eye or capture even more detail with these additional features. Simple operation is a benchmark, allowing officers to focus on the task at hand and not their camera. Cold weather users will appreciate being able to operate the Vantage while leaving their gloves on. This unit is compact and lightweight and packed with features to help capture the officer’s perspective. Features like configurable pre-event recording, low light recording, and capturing GPS coordinates all take place with no officer interaction. Configure the camera to include audio mute and bookmarking or disable them and limit officer interaction to a single record switch – this camera is ready to accommodate any Agency preferences and policies for body worn cameras. At the end of the shift, officers will have already transferred their files to Eyewitness HD, or they can simply dock the camera in the station for automated file transfers and charging.

Capture the whole event by integrating in-car and body-worn video with Kustom Signals’ versatile and robust Eyewitness video products!

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com.