Metro Atlanta school police officers begin wearing body cameras

ATLANTA — When Atlanta Public Schools police officer Meredith Littles reports for duty at Inman Middle School, she sports a new, high-tech tool snapped securely inside her dark uniform.

A smartphone-connected camera lens peeks out from a large button-size hole in the front of her shirt. She taps a gadget strapped to her wrist and an electronic voice announces the device is recording.

Police officers who walk school hallways now wear body cameras in seven of Georgia’s 10 largest districts, including Atlanta, Fulton and DeKalb, which began using them in recent months. Yet, the devices are controversial. Supporters say the cameras enhance public trust and provide valuable evidence in criminal cases, while detractors denounce them as a threat to student privacy and fear they’ll make students less likely to confide in officers.

