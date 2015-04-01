PatrolEyes Body Camera Approved by Monticello Police Department

Monticello, AR - The Monticello City Council voted to allow the city to accept two grants for their 2015 budget, one of the grants coming from the United States Department Of Justice. According to sources, Monticello Police Department is one of the 1,100 selected local governments to receive the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for $4,200. The grant requires no match from the city, but must be used to purchase some type of technology for the department.

“After consulting with Police Chief Eddie Deaton, we have determined the best utilization of the grant funds would be to purchase 18 body worn patrol cameras,” Mayor Zack Tucker told the council. “A body camera system will increase transparency and accountability of city police officers while protecting them from false accusations.”

