California Lottery and California Peace Offiers’ Memorial Foundation Launch Exclusive ‘Stars & Stripes’ Scratchers Ticket to Commemorate Fallen Officers

Percentage of Ticket Sales to Benefit Foundation and Help Support Families Left Behind, Ticket launches April 27 th

Sacramento, CA - The California Lottery and the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation (CPOMF) are once again introducing a Scratchers ticket to pay tribute to peace officers and assist the families of fallen officers. Aptly named ‘Stars & Stripes,’ this is the third time the Lottery and CPOMF are collaborating on a special Scratchers to coincide with Peace Officers Memorial Day which is held annually in the United States on May 15th in honor of federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

2011 recorded a 14% increase nationwide in the number of police officers who have died in the line of duty, according to The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. With budget cuts across many city resources, organizations like CPOMF are playing a more important role than ever to those they support. This limited-time collaboration raises awareness for CPOMF’s mission and gives back to the families of individuals who serve and protect us every day.

‘Stars & Stripes’ Scratchers are priced at $2, with 10 chances to win, and this year’s top prize of $15,000 is the largest to date for the collaboration. Ticket holders can also enter for the 2nd Chance draw only at www.calottery.com/REPLAY.

“We are grateful to be working with California Lottery again on this limited-time Scratchers ticket, taking a moment to remember those who have been lost in the line of duty,” said Wayne J. Quint Jr., President of the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation. “Through each contribution, this partnership makes an immeasurable impact on our foundation and beneficiaries. Hearing a family’s story firsthand offers a glimpse into how funds raised from the ‘Stars & Stripes’ ticket can make a difference in their daily lives, kids’ educations and long-term well being.”

‘Stars & Stripes’ Scratchers go on sale April 27 and will be available in more than 21,000 retail locations statewide.

“The Lottery was established to provide supplemental funding for public schools and colleges, raising over $24 billion since 1985. We urge our customers to support CPOMF by purchasing a limited-time ‘Stars and Stripes’ Scratchers ticket that will benefit families of fallen California officers, and we congratulate CPOMF on their upcoming 2012 California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on May 7, and the Peace Officers’ Memorial Day on May 15" said Russ Lopez, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications.

A portion of proceeds from the ‘Stars & Stripes’ Scratchers ticket will benefit CPOMF. Standard contributions to CA education will also be made from this ticket. For more information, please visit www.calottery.com.

About CPOMF

The California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation is a non-profit charitable foundation whose mission is to recognize and honor California’s peace officers who gave their lives ‘In the Line of Duty’ serving the citizens of this great state, and provide support to the family members left behind.

About CA Lottery

The mission of the California Lottery is to provide supplemental funding to California schools while simultaneously supporting local communities. More than 94 cents of every dollar spent by our players goes back to local communities in the form of contributions to public schools and colleges, prizes and retail compensation. Since 2000, Lottery players have contributed $1 billion to public schools each year, and, since we began in 1985, Lottery players have contributed a total of more than $24 billion to education. The California Lottery urges its customers to play responsibly and within their budgets.