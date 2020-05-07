CCW Safe offers savings on HR218 Plan in celebration of National Police Week

OKLAHOMA CITY - Recent events triggered by the COVID-19 crisis have shaken all of our worlds, and reset all of our realities. We’re learning to embrace what is being called “our new normal”, however, one thing has remained consistent. Members of Law Enforcement all over our nation are still showing up for us every single day, keeping all of us safe! Their service is invaluable and is definitely not to be taken for granted.

In appreciation of our law enforcement officers across the nation and to celebrate National Police Week, CCW Safe is offering 15% off the HR218 plan (May 10-16). This promotion is for active and retired officers that qualify under LEOSA (use the code PW15 upon checkout).

About CCW Safe

CCW Safe is a legal service membership plan that was designed for CCW permit/license holders, active and retired military and law enforcement officers, and gun owners. We are not an insurance plan, we are a legal defense service plan. CCW Safe takes on the burden of the expenses associated with defending a self-defense/use of force critical incident. These expenses can include attorneys fees, investigators, experts, and other associated costs, such as depositions, document fees, trial exhibits, and more. CCW Safe does not have the conflicts of an insurance product because the company is designed to indemnify the cost of the incident and not the outcome of a trial. It is not a reimbursement package and no money is required to be paid back to the company regardless of the outcome. You are covered where your permit is honored in all states and Washington DC (New Jersey, New York, and Washington excluded). CCW Safe members will not have any out of pocket expenses associated with defending a self-defense incident, nor will they be limited by a policy cap on defense costs.

Visit www.ccwsafe.com to learn more.