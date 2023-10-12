CentralSquare partners with RapidSOS to enhance school safety by providing immediate emergency detection and situational awareness for faster response

RapidSOS will integrate seamlessly into CentralSquare’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) to introduce multimedia services, including video, floor plans, and location information directly from schools

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS, the world’s first intelligent safety platform. The partnership marks a major leap forward for emergency response to critical incidents at schools and universities, most notably involving active school shooters, by addressing the critical need for seamless communication, collaboration, and instantaneous sharing of call and unit information across campuses.

The partners will be sharing more details of the partnership at this week’s IACP 2023 Conference in San Diego at CentralSquare Booth #3539.

In the wake of too many tragic safety events, educational institutions require technology that breaks down the barriers of coordinated emergency response with neighboring agencies. RapidSOS empowers schools by enabling the transmission of critical alarm information, such as active shooter situations, directly into CentralSquare’s CAD systems. In the event of an emergency, devices within the school ecosystem can seamlessly transmit video, location, and real-time situational awareness information to CAD, which is then relayed to responding officers.

“CentralSquare is proud to serve K-12 and higher education institutions across the country, and with the integration of RapidSOS into our CAD solutions, we are bolstering our commitment to improving school safety by further enabling our first responders,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CentralSquare CEO. “This partnership will allow dispatchers and first responders to get critical data directly from the school incident, even before the phone rings.”

In other various emergency scenarios, including car accidents and industrial fires, CentralSquare and RapidSOS ensure the rapid dispatch of the appropriate units by seamlessly integrating sensor feeds into computer-aided dispatch software. This ensures immediate access to information regarding crash severity, the condition of drivers and passengers, the location of hazardous materials, and swift escalation of emergency response protocols.

Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO, reflects on a decade-long partnership with the nation’s first responders, stating, “Today, with CentralSquare, the result of that hard work begins to impact the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans and, most importantly, helps to secure the safety of our schools.”

“For too long, 911 and field responders have been asked to run into life and death emergencies with little more than an analog voice connection,” said Don De Lucca, the past IACP president, and former Chief of the cities of Miami Beach and Doral Police Departments. “This partnership between RapidSOS and CentralSquare represents a major shift in that paradigm for fifty years. For the first time, public safety will get critical data directly from the incident even before the phone rings.”

CentralSquare CAD users will see faster response by leveraging RapidSOS due to:

Immediate emergency detection and escalation by monitoring centers

Expedited 911 processing that eliminates superfluous and long calls between the monitoring center agent and 911 dispatcher

Data shared directly with field responders for real-time access to critical information

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management, and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota, and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and field responders. To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.