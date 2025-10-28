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CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the trusted provider of public sector software in North America. More than 8,000 agencies rely on our comprehensive, cloud-based platform to manage critical operations – from dispatch to records, permitting to payroll. We serve with purpose and stand together with our heroes, committed to supporting the public sector with software built for impact.
Address: 1000 Business Center Drive
Zip Code: 32746
Location: LAKE MARY, Florida
Main Phone Number: 800-727-8088
Dispatch Equipment Computer-Aided Dispatch Report Writing Software Software* Operational Management Software
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Unify™ (CAD-to-CAD)
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PSJ Pro Suite
ARTICLES
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Operational Management Software
Up close: Centerline AI cuts hours of admin work so agencies can focus on policing
October 28, 2025 03:14 PM
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Police1 Staff
Spotlight: CentralSquare powers smarter, safer communities with integrated public safety software
March 31, 2025 02:02 PM
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911 and Dispatch
Next Generation 911 expands emergency access, but gaps remain
March 02, 2025 10:13 PM
Computer-Aided Dispatch
The power of interoperability with advanced CAD-to-CAD technology
August 10, 2023 12:15 PM
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VIDEOS
Centerline AI™ Demo Video
March 11, 2025 03:08 PM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
Using Advanced CAD+911 Features in Hamilton County, TN to Save Time and Live
January 09, 2024 01:10 PM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
Streamlining Community Development Processes in Westminster, CO
January 09, 2024 01:09 PM
Facial Recognition Software
Three police chiefs discuss the future of facial recognition technology in law enforcement
October 03, 2019 12:48 PM
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ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
CentralSquare acquires FirstTwo to revolutionize Real-Time Intelligence for first responders
December 22, 2025 05:09 PM
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Leadership & Management Software
Centralsquare selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider in five-year agreement to power solutions for public sector agencies
June 18, 2025 11:27 AM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
Fairbanks, Alaska moves to cloud with CentralSquare ONESolution
May 13, 2025 01:24 PM
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CentralSquare highlights cloud transformation and cutting-edge AI capabilities at ENGAGE 2025
May 12, 2025 09:51 AM
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HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
How to buy computer aided dispatch systems and records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:24 PM
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Leadership & Management Software
Complete guide: How to buy department management software
April 23, 2024 12:04 PM