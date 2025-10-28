CentralSquare Technologies is the trusted provider of public sector software in North America. More than 8,000 agencies rely on our comprehensive, cloud-based platform to manage critical operations – from dispatch to records, permitting to payroll. We serve with purpose and stand together with our heroes, committed to supporting the public sector with software built for impact.
Address: 1000 Business Center Drive
Zip Code: 32746
Location: LAKE MARY, Florida
Main Phone Number: 800-727-8088
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