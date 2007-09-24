Canada Exercises its Option to Extend a Battery Supply Contract by 1-year

TORONTO, ON—The Regional Master Standing Offer (RMSO) for alkaline and rechargeable batteries for the provinces Alberta, Saskatchewan and Northwest Territories originally awarded to Comtrex on November 1, 2006, has been extended for another 1-year period to September 30, 2008.

“We are please that the government elected to excercice their option to extend the contract. This is a testament to Comtrex’s superior service, quality and price”, says Patrick Armstrong, Director of Comtrex Communications Ltd.

