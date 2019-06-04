Cradlepoint announces 2019 first responder charities for its FirstConnect Program

Inaugural charitable contributions focus on helping children of first responders thrive and equipping firefighters with the latest lifesaving technology and training.

BOISE, Idaho — Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G ready wireless edge solutions, announced today the first responder charities it is pledging to donate a portion of its 2019 public safety revenues to in January 2020. The charitable contribution is part of Cradlepoint’s FirstConnect program, designed to ease the challenges often faced by first responder agencies in purchasing, deploying, and supporting fixed site, in-vehicle, and IoT-based routing solutions for access to FirstNet and other nationwide public safety broadband networks.

Cradlepoint’s FirstConnect first responder charity contribution is administered under its CradlepointCares community involvement initiative. For 2019, the following charities have been selected based on the importance and relevance of their missions, and their efficiency in minimizing administration costs so that the majority of funds pass to the cause.

First Responders Children’s Foundation (https://firstresponderkids.org): The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive and become the heroes of tomorrow.

Leary Firefighters Foundation (www.learyfirefighters.org): The Leary Firefighters Foundation (LFF) was founded by actor Denis Leary after the loss of his cousin and a childhood friend in an abandoned warehouse fire. LFF’s mission is to provide funding and resources for fire departments to obtain the best available equipment, technology, and training. It is dedicated to helping maintain the highest level of public safety in its communities.

“With over 3,000 first responder agency customers — including police, fire and emergency services in some of the nation’s largest cities—we understand the challenges and sacrifices that first responders experience every day and the role technology plays in improving their efficiency and safety,” said Todd Krautkremer, chief marketing officer at Cradlepoint. “We feel an obligation to be more than just a solution provider, which is why our mantra is ‘we connect and serve those who protect and serve our communities’, and why our FirstConnect program includes an annual charitable contribution to first responder causes.”

About the FirstConnect™ Program

Cradlepoint’s FirstConnect program eases the challenges often faced by first responder organizations in purchasing, deploying, and supporting new edge routing solutions that take advantage of FirstNet and other nationwide public safety broadband networks. These challenges include finding and applying for grant monies to help fund purchases and referrals to logistical and technical resources for installation of in-vehicle routers, training of IT and operational staff, and priority access to knowledgeable support resources around the clock at a moment’s notice.

