Dejero drives discussion on how cloud adoption is revolutionizing Next Generation 9-1-1

Waterloo, Ontario — California’s Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and RapidDeploy are set to join critical connectivity experts, Dejero, in exploring cloud-based technology solutions that address the challenges of, and complement the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) initiative during a live webinar on March 10, 2021 at 1:00pm EST.

In addition to making emergency calls by voice or teletype (used by deaf or hearing impaired persons), the NG9-1-1 initiative will enable the public to make video calls from any communications device via IP-based networks. Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) of the future will also be able to receive data from personal safety devices such as Advanced Automatic Collision Notification systems, medical alert systems, and other network-connected sensors. NG9-1-1 will also support inter-networking of emergency services allowing for the transfer of data and calls and the issue of alerts to wireless devices and highway alert systems to first responders in the vicinity.

The challenges of streamlining this excessive data, along with concerns about security and downtime, the rising costs of customer premises equipment (CPE), and the issue of integrating dispatch systems — such as mapping and gunshot detection or collating other disparate systems — can all be addressed with cloud technology, and a high availability IP infrastructure interface at the PSAP.

Panellists from California’s Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and cloud-centric emergency services platform developer, RapidDeploy, will join connectivity solutions provider, Dejero, to discuss how cloud adoption can help with response times, uptime, and peace of mind for reliable cloud connectivity, even in challenging environments such as deserts, mountains and coasts.

The webinar will be of interest to state and local 9-1-1 agencies, public safety and emergency management agencies and emergency services.

The event takes place on March 10, 2021, 1:00 pm EST.

Panelists:

Budge Currier, Communications Branch Manager, Cal OES

Bogdan Frusina, Founder, Dejero

Jon Samuelson, VP of Commercial Operations, RapidDeploy

Register here https://go.dejero.com/webinars/how-cloud-adoption-is-revolutionizing-ng9-1-1

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero aggregates diverse connectivity paths including LTE and 5G cellular, satellite and broadband into a virtual ‘network of networks’ to deliver enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth using cloud-based technology. A two-time technical Emmy® Award winner, Dejero is trusted to solve the mission-critical live video transport and real-time data transfer challenges of organizations around the world. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is the industry’s only truly open and integrated emergency response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company’s web-based cloud platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. Learn more visit www.RapidDeploy.com.