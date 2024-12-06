Drakontas Announces Safe Schools Initiative: DragonForce Smartphone/Tablet App Reduces Response Time in Emergency Situations - Seconds Save Lives

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Drakontas LLC announced today its Safe School Initiative, which provides US public safety agencies free licenses of its DragonForce shared situational awareness software for use in schools in their jurisdictions.

Recent tragic events illustrate the critical need for improved security and more effective communication in our schools. In any emergency (school shooting, medical emergency or natural disaster), rapid response and effective communication among school staff and first responders is critical. Drakontas, a leader in the development of mission-critical team collaboration applications for public safety, now brings these capabilities directly to our community’s schools.

DragonForce is a team communication application that runs on smartphones, tablets and web browsers. By utilizing DragonForce’s collaborative tools, school staff can quickly communicate the exact location and nature of an incident while responders are en route, allowing them to engage immediately upon arrival at the scene.

Key features include: real-time personnel tracking, file sharing, text messaging, electronic forms, and our unique team whiteboarding capability, which enables multiple users to draw on any map, floor plan or picture, at the same time.

DragonForce was used by thirty-two (32) SWAT teams at Urban Shield 2013for the Elementary School Active Shooter training scenario where the benefits of improved situational awareness provided by DragonForce were demonstrated.

DragonForce is easy to use and can support teams ranging from tens to thousands of users. DragonForce cloud-based deployments are secure, highly scalable and require no IT infrastructure. DragonForce costs less than $9 per user per month.

DragonForce’s features were developed by participating in embedded exercises with dozens of public safety teams through research conducted by Drakontas for the US Department of Defense and US Department of Justice studying the impact of advanced communications tools on team operations.

For more information about DragonForce and Drakontas’ Safe Schools Initiative please contact Drakontas President & COO James Sim jjsim@drakontas.com 215.222.1775 http://www.drakontas.com