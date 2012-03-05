Law Enforcement Agencies Nationwide Join Nixle’s Community Information Service

Nixle Connect now used by more than 4,800 government agencies nationwide

San Francisco, CA – Nixle, LLC, a provider of mass notification services for public safety agencies, highlights 10 of the new law enforcement agencies from across the nation that have signed up with Nixle to deliver important and timely information to residents. The agencies are:

• Cartersville Police Department (GA)

• Eunice Police Department (LA)

• Gerald Police Department (MO)

• Grosse Pointe City Department of Public Safety (MI)

• Maypearl Police Department (TX)

• Moraga Police Department (CA)

• Prince George County Police Department (VA)

• Rainbow City Police Department (AL)

• Union City Ohio Police/ Fire Department (OH)

• West Windsor Police Department (NJ)

Nixle Connect allows law enforcement agencies nationwide to communicate with the public via text/SMS, e-mail, and Internet posts at no cost. Communications can range from emergency alerts to routine day-to-day information including traffic and missing persons reports, safety tips, crime information, community outreach programs, and other public safety information.

Citizens can register to receive messages from these departments and other local agencies by sending a text message with their zip code to 888777. Online registration is also available at www.nixle.com.

“Nixle gives departments the tools they need on a daily basis to better serve the public and increase community awareness,” stated Eric Liu, Nixle CEO. “We are proud to provide more than 4,800 agencies nationwide with a cost-effective public notification solution, and our growth is accelerating, with more than 100 agencies signing up in January 2012. Whether it’s alerting residents about a missing child, crime suspect, or a major traffic accident, Nixle delivers real-time information when it matters the most.”

Currently more than 700,000 citizens nationwide have signed up to take advantage of the Nixle service. Year-to-year usage figures for 2011 show that participating agencies created a total of 81,200 messages during the 12-month period from January to December, or 6,766 per month. Over 24.3 million SMS text messages were sent for an average of 2 million each month, and over 44.7 million e-mails were sent, over 3.7 million each month.

About Nixle

Founded in 2007, Nixle is the leader in trusted notification services for law enforcement and government agencies. More than 4,800 government agencies throughout the United States use Nixle to communicate with residents via SMS mobile text messaging, email, the Web, and mobile applications. Over 700,000 citizens rely upon the system. Nixle is strategically partnered with Nlets to offer the only public messaging service on the International Justice and Public Safety network, a system owned by the fifty states and serving every criminal justice agency in the US and Canada. Nixle is a privately held company based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.nixle.com.