Pryme and Streamwide Partner to Streamline Team PTT Communications

Pryme Radio, a premier provider of audio technologies, joined forces with Streamwide Team on mission (Mission-Critical) and Team on the run (Business Critical) solutions to enhance wireless push-to-talk over cellular communications for industries worldwide.

Brea, CA and Paris, France – June 2022 – Demanding work environments require powerful communication devices, reliable connectivity, and real-time information in order to operate at peak efficiency. Whether in an office or in the field, on a mission or on the run, today’s teams need next generation applications and advanced audio technologies to communicate effectively. To meet these needs, Pryme® partnered with Streamwide to provide more streamlined collaboration and enhanced push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) communications for industries in both the public and private sectors.

El Mehdi Sodki, Streamwide Director of Sales, North America said, “Our Team on mission platform is an all-in-one solution that enables united, secure PoC communications for verticals like public safety, emergency services, medical, defense, public transit, and construction. Pryme’s wireless PTT accessories elevate user experience and augment mission-critical operations.”

In addition to Team on mission (TOM), Streamwide also offers Team on the run (TOTR) for commercial applications in fleet management, home healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and facilities. The solution is designed to keep teams connected and help solve many organizational challenges.

Every industry has specialized communications requirements but, all share a universal need for faster, easier ways to access the critical functions of these applications. Thus the impetus behind the strategic partnership between Streamwide and Pryme.

Dave George, President and Chief Technologist of Pryme said, “Our goal is to help expedite and enhance communications. Pryme’s wireless PTT buttons and remote speaker microphones make it possible for users to immediately activate TOM or TOTR and communicate without having to hold a phone or tablet or touch a screen.”

Together, Pryme and Streamwide enable more streamlined and effective communications for professionals in every industry sector.