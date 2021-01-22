REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sponsored Content
Communications  Radios & Radio Accessories

How to prepare a successful grant application

This step-by-step guide will help you plan, prepare and apply for grant funding to support your organization

January 22, 2021 01:49 PM • 
Police1 Staff
Sponsored by
2021_Moto_GrantsGuide_cover_full.jpg

Fill out the form to download this FREE timeline to guide you through the pre-award process toward a successful grant application submission.

Sponsored by Motorola Solutions

Many municipalities and nonprofit organizations, such as schools, police and fire agencies, cannot rely solely on tax revenue or donations to fund equipment, operational and programmatic needs. Grant funding is one solution that every public and nonprofit entity should consider to supplement their annual budgets.

If you are just beginning your search for grant funding or are familiar with grants but unsure of how to prepare, this guide offers a timeline of best practices to implement when searching for and applying for grant funds. The timeline covers:

  • Strategic Planning
  • Approval Process
  • Administrative Requirements
  • Researching Grants
  • Assembling the Grant Team
  • Developing the Investment Justification Statement
  • Submitting and Tracking the Application

Fill out the form to download this FREE timeline to guide you through the pre-award process toward a successful application submission.

Administration Police News Police1 BrandFocus Sponsored Content Police1 Grants Technology
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.