How to prepare a successful grant application

Sponsored by Motorola Solutions

Many municipalities and nonprofit organizations, such as schools, police and fire agencies, cannot rely solely on tax revenue or donations to fund equipment, operational and programmatic needs. Grant funding is one solution that every public and nonprofit entity should consider to supplement their annual budgets.

If you are just beginning your search for grant funding or are familiar with grants but unsure of how to prepare, this guide offers a timeline of best practices to implement when searching for and applying for grant funds. The timeline covers:

Strategic Planning

Approval Process

Administrative Requirements

Researching Grants

Assembling the Grant Team

Developing the Investment Justification Statement

Submitting and Tracking the Application

Fill out the form to download this FREE timeline to guide you through the pre-award process toward a successful application submission.