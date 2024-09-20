OME trusts public and private sector communication needs to Pryme Radio Accessories

PRESS RELEASE

BREA, Calif. — The rural New England region presents a unique communications landscape compared to more densely populated states. The infrastructure to support wireless network coverage is not widely available thus, communicating via push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) has not been an option. Nevertheless, interoperable two-way radio has more than met the area’s critical communication needs.

Thus, for the last half-century, Ossipee Mountain Electronics (OME) has specialized in providing two-way radio communication solutions to clients across New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. Over the years, OME has grown to two locations each with fully staffed service and support departments and has become one of the most respected wireless dealers in New England.

OME serves clients in both the private and public sectors however, the lion’s share are public safety and government agencies. For instance, the New Hampshire Department of Safety relies on OME to support the Motorola two-way radios that many branches use including the State Police, Fire Marshal, and Bomb Squad. They also look to OME for audio accessory solutions.

Stephanie Porusta, Vice President at OME said, “Aftermarket and OEM accessories aren’t always the best fit for critical communications. That’s why our go-to resource is Pryme. We know their two-way radio accessories are backed by consistent quality and service.”

Recently, New Hampshire State Marine Patrol heard that other Department of Safety branches were using Pryme accessories and approached OME to find a solution that would block loud noises, while enabling focused hearing when patrolling the waters, especially during high tourist season. OME recommended Pryme’s Listen-only Acoustic Tube Earphones to go with the patrol’s Motorola speaker mics and the rest is history.

In another recent win, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) needed to equip bailiffs with two-way radio accessories that would allow discreet communications when court was in session. Again, OME went to Pryme for a solution and chose the 1-Wire Surveillance Style Lapel Mic with SNAP Connector for Kenwood Radios and a proprietary Braided Fiber cable technology that comes with a lifetime warranty.

When Pryme first introduced the Braided-Fiber cables, OME saw a need for different version. Because Pryme has the unique ability to develop custom products, OME knew they could approach them with the idea.

Dave George, Pryme’s President/Chief Technologist said, “We want to be part of the solution, not just sell stuff. If we don’t have what clients need, we’ll try to make it for them or else refer them to someone who does. We never just stick a band-aide on the problem and call it a day.”

Beyond public safety, OME also serves a mix of private enterprises such as the Mount Sunapee Resort, which has 233 skiable acres, 67 trails, and several terrain parks. Over the years, Mount Sunapee has made extensive upgrades to its grooming fleet including outfitting groomers with hearing protection through OME with Pryme’s Dual Earmuff Headsets that also allow teams to communicate in remote mountainous areas.

“Consistency, timeliness, and flexibility are crucial in our business,” said Porusta. “If we request samples, Pryme obliges. If we need products, Pryme delivers. We never have to wait for anything with Pryme and, unlike other accessory companies, Pryme’s dealer program is more than fair.”

About PRYME

Headquartered in Brea, CA, PRYME is a foremost manufacturer of specialized mobile communication accessories for professionals in every industry sector. PRYME designs, engineers, and builds premium quality wireless and wired audio accessories, which support virtually every two-way radio model and push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) application. PRYME is known for innovating new technologies and developing customized products to meet almost any end-user need. PRYME President and Chief Technologist Dave George is an industry thought leader who has been published extensively, holds 29 patents, and is the inventor of multiple award-winning PRYME products. Learn more at www.pryme.com. Follow PRYME on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Ossipee Mountain Electronics

For 48-years, OME has been servicing municipalities, public & private industry, businesses and individuals throughout New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont and is known to be associated with some of the most popular and respectable names in the two-way communications, emergency lighting, and electronics industries. OME is ‘Selling Better Solutions’. Learn more at www.omesbs.com .