Tait Americas partners with Lexipol to enhance grant assistance for police agencies in the U.S. and Canada

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON, Texas — Tait Americas, a regional office of Tait Communications, is excited to announce its partnership with Lexipol, a leader in providing consulting services for public safety agencies. Together, they will deliver comprehensive grant assistance to police agencies across the United States and Canada, hosted on PoliceGrantHelp.com.

This innovative grant assistance program offers a wide array of services designed to support law enforcement agencies in securing vital funding. Features include a grant-finding tool database, expert grant writing services, and end-to-end grant assistance, all aimed at empowering police departments to enhance their operational capabilities.

Kevin Sumrell, President of Tait Americas, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“We are proud to partner with Lexipol to provide police agencies with critical grant services. Our goal is to ensure that law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to serve their communities effectively.”

This partnership marks a significant step in supporting police agencies in navigating the complexities of grant funding, ultimately enhancing public safety across North America.

For more information about the grant assistance program, please visit PoliceGrantHelp.com.

About Tait Communications

For over 50 years, Tait Communications has been at the forefront of designing, delivering, and supporting critical communications solutions. The company holds a steadfast belief that its innovations can contribute to a safer, better, and more efficient world. Operating in more than 150 countries, Tait collaborates with organizations in public safety, utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transportation, aiming to enhance safety and productivity across these vital sectors.

Tait’s land mobile radio (LMR) products and systems are meticulously designed and manufactured in Christchurch, New Zealand, with a global network of offices. The company specializes in a range of technologies, including P25 (Phase 1 and Phase 2), DMR (Tier 2 and Tier 3), Analog Conventional systems, console solutions, and software for managing and monitoring radio networks.

