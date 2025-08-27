ResponseMesh launches ResponseMesh NOW

PRESS RELEASE

RICHMOND, Ill. — ResponseMesh today announced the launch of ResponseMesh NOW, the first multi-carrier cellular and satellite connectivity platform purpose-built for public safety, emergency management, and field operations. Designed for mission-critical reliability, ResponseMesh combines ruggedized hardware with an advanced eSIM service that automatically connects to the strongest available network across all major U.S. carriers — ensuring responders stay connected when it matters most.

A new standard for public safety connectivity

Unlike traditional single-carrier systems, ResponseMesh eliminates coverage gaps by leveraging multiple carriers and Starlink satellite integration in a seamless, portable solution. With ResponseMesh NOW, agencies no longer need to manage multiple contracts or SIM swaps—one service keeps them online anywhere, anytime.

Key benefits include:



Always-on connectivity with multi-carrier redundancy

Rapid deployment with simple setup

Portable or vehicle-based hardware options

Secure communication with enterprise-grade VPN and encryption

Cost savings through one plan instead of multiple contracts

Purpose-built hardware options

ResponseMesh NOW is offered in three configurations:

ResponseMesh BOX



Rugged, weather-resistant hard case

Built-in lithium battery for hours of field operation

Integrated Peplink BR2 Pro router with multi-carrier SIM

Built-in Starlink Mini satellite integration for beyond-cell coverage

Connect in minutes with “set it & forget it” operation

ResponseMesh CEL – cellular vehicle-mount kit



12V/24V vehicle power integration

IP67 roof-mount antenna for extended range

Ideal for fire apparatus, ambulances, squad cars, and other fleet vehicles

ResponseMesh SAT – satellite & cellular vehicle-mount kit



Designed for redundant high-speed connectivity

IP67-rated enclosure with integrated DC power converter

Single-wire plug-and-play roof mount setup

Mission-critical applications

ResponseMesh is engineered for first responders, emergency managers, disaster relief teams, utilities, and field service crews—anyone requiring uninterrupted communications in demanding environments. Whether deployed during natural disasters, large-scale events, or remote operations, ResponseMesh NOW provides the resilience and speed needed for life-saving missions.

Executive quote

Connectivity should never be a barrier to saving lives,” said Preston Miller, Chief of Staff at JHB Group Inc. “ResponseMesh NOW is a breakthrough that brings together multi-carrier cellular and satellite technology in one rugged, easy-to-deploy platform. At JHB Group, we’re proud to help bring this innovation forward, ensuring public safety agencies have the reliable communications they need when every second counts.”

Availability

ResponseMesh NOW is available immediately. Agencies interested in field testing or early adoption programs can sign up at www.responsemesh.com under the contact form.

About ResponseMesh

ResponseMesh is a dedicated communications company delivering ruggedized, mission-critical connectivity solutions for public safety, defense, utilities, and field operations. Its flagship product, ResponseMesh NOW, is the industry’s first portable multi-carrier cellular and satellite platform, designed to keep responders connected anywhere.

Contact

ResponseMesh Team

team@responsemesh.com

www.responsemesh.com