ResponseMesh launches ResponseMesh NOW
The first multi-carrier cellular network built for public safety
PRESS RELEASE
RICHMOND, Ill. — ResponseMesh today announced the launch of ResponseMesh NOW, the first multi-carrier cellular and satellite connectivity platform purpose-built for public safety, emergency management, and field operations. Designed for mission-critical reliability, ResponseMesh combines ruggedized hardware with an advanced eSIM service that automatically connects to the strongest available network across all major U.S. carriers — ensuring responders stay connected when it matters most.
A new standard for public safety connectivity
Unlike traditional single-carrier systems, ResponseMesh eliminates coverage gaps by leveraging multiple carriers and Starlink satellite integration in a seamless, portable solution. With ResponseMesh NOW, agencies no longer need to manage multiple contracts or SIM swaps—one service keeps them online anywhere, anytime.
Key benefits include:
- Always-on connectivity with multi-carrier redundancy
- Rapid deployment with simple setup
- Portable or vehicle-based hardware options
- Secure communication with enterprise-grade VPN and encryption
- Cost savings through one plan instead of multiple contracts
Purpose-built hardware options
ResponseMesh NOW is offered in three configurations:
ResponseMesh BOX
- Rugged, weather-resistant hard case
- Built-in lithium battery for hours of field operation
- Integrated Peplink BR2 Pro router with multi-carrier SIM
- Built-in Starlink Mini satellite integration for beyond-cell coverage
- Connect in minutes with “set it & forget it” operation
ResponseMesh CEL – cellular vehicle-mount kit
- 12V/24V vehicle power integration
- IP67 roof-mount antenna for extended range
- Ideal for fire apparatus, ambulances, squad cars, and other fleet vehicles
ResponseMesh SAT – satellite & cellular vehicle-mount kit
- Designed for redundant high-speed connectivity
- IP67-rated enclosure with integrated DC power converter
- Single-wire plug-and-play roof mount setup
Mission-critical applications
ResponseMesh is engineered for first responders, emergency managers, disaster relief teams, utilities, and field service crews—anyone requiring uninterrupted communications in demanding environments. Whether deployed during natural disasters, large-scale events, or remote operations, ResponseMesh NOW provides the resilience and speed needed for life-saving missions.
Executive quote
Connectivity should never be a barrier to saving lives,” said Preston Miller, Chief of Staff at JHB Group Inc. “ResponseMesh NOW is a breakthrough that brings together multi-carrier cellular and satellite technology in one rugged, easy-to-deploy platform. At JHB Group, we’re proud to help bring this innovation forward, ensuring public safety agencies have the reliable communications they need when every second counts.”
Availability
ResponseMesh NOW is available immediately. Agencies interested in field testing or early adoption programs can sign up at www.responsemesh.com under the contact form.
About ResponseMesh
ResponseMesh is a dedicated communications company delivering ruggedized, mission-critical connectivity solutions for public safety, defense, utilities, and field operations. Its flagship product, ResponseMesh NOW, is the industry’s first portable multi-carrier cellular and satellite platform, designed to keep responders connected anywhere.
Contact
ResponseMesh Team
team@responsemesh.com
www.responsemesh.com