H&H Medical Corporation launches Safe and Sound Schools fundraising initiative

H&H Medical Corporation, provider of high-quality products for emergency first responders, today kicked off its fundraising campaign to support Safe and Sound Schools. From July 1 through September 31, 2018, H&H Medical Corporation will donate a portion of revenue from online sales of select trauma kits and supplies to Safe and Sound Schools to help fund free programs and resources for school crisis prevention, response, and recovery.

In addition, H&H Medical Corporation is offering eligible products at a discount to online customers to encourage participation and make it easy to purchase these life-saving products. Eligible products include:

Bleeding Control Basic Kit – a $5 discount, and a $5 donation to Safe and Sound Schools

Bleeding Control Intermediate Kit – a $10 discount, and a $10 donation to Safe and Sound Schools

Swat Tourniquet in Orange – a $5 discount, and a $5 donation to Safe and Sound Schools

“It warms our hearts to see H&H Medical Corporation step up to support our nation’s schools,” said Michele Gay, executive director and co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools. “We are grateful to their customers for investing in our programs. School safety is not one person’s responsibility, it is everyone’s responsibility, and through this fundraiser, H&H customers can know they are supporting safer schools.”

“We know our customers will get behind this fundraiser and choose this summer to stock up on trauma kits and supplies because it supports a noble and worthy cause,” said Paul Harder, president, H&H Medical Corporation. “Safety is at the heart of what we do, and we’re even more proud to share in that mission and support the great work of Safe and Sound Schools.”

For more information about Safe and Sound Schools, including free assessment tools, tool kits and resources, visit http://www.safeandsoundschools.org.

About H&H Medical:

Since 1982, H&H Medical Corporation has been dedicated to solving complex problems facing military and civilian responders. Recognized as a leading supplier of innovative pre-hospital trauma products, H&H Medical Corporation manufactures and distributes such products as the Bolin Chest Seal™, H-Bandage™ compression dressing, H&H Compressed Gauze, and Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kit. For more information, visit us at http://www.gohandh.com.