LexisNexis® Honors Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Downing as the 2015 “One Step Ahead” Award Winner

Washington, DC, (October 2015) — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced that Michael Downing, Deputy Chief for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), has been selected as the recipient of the LexisNexis “One Step Ahead” award. The program honors leaders in federal, state and local government for excellence in the use of open or third-party information sources to keep government cases, problems or investigations “one step ahead.”

Deputy Chief Downing serves as the Commanding Officer for the Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, as well as the Vice-Chair of the Criminal Intelligence Coordinating Council (CICC). Deputy Chief Downing is being recognized with the “One Step Ahead” award for his forward leaning posture in the area of intelligence and information sharing throughout the law enforcement community, as well as national and international intelligence communities.

“As we face a new era of threats both domestically and abroad, it is of vital importance that law enforcement, homeland security and intelligence agencies maintain an open flow of information,” said Haywood J. Talcove, chief executive officer, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “We thank Deputy Chief Downing for all he has done to promote effective information sharing and counter-terrorism solutions, and congratulate him on this well-deserved award.”

In April 2010, Deputy Chief Downing served as a member of the Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council working group on developing a national strategy for countering violent extremism. He is a strong advocate of state and local law enforcement agencies relative to a more integrated National Intelligence Enterprise. As part of his assignment to Counter-Terrorism in April 2006, Deputy Chief Downing worked with the New Scotland Yard’s Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command SO 15 during an eight-week engagement. Deputy Chief Downing has testified before Congressional sub-committees relative to intelligence, homeland security, information sharing and prison radicalization.

“LAPD is one of the leading agencies in promoting professionalism in the criminal intelligence community,” said Talcove. “Deputy Chief Downing received his award during this year’s International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Chicago, and LexisNexis is proud to recognize him for his significant accomplishments to the field of law enforcement.”

Deputy Chief Downing was appointed as Deputy Chief in April 2007. His previous appointments include Commander in 2005, Captain in 1996, Lieutenant in 1991 and Sergeant in 1987. He joined the LAPD in April 1982.

