National Law Enforcement Museum and Target® Host Witness to History: The Hunt for the Green River Killer

Washington, DC—On Wednesday, April 10, 2013, the National Law Enforcement Museum held its seventh event in the Witness to History panel discussion series, which focused on the topic of serial killers—specifically the case of the Green River Killer—through expert analysis and the insights of those involved in the investigation.

More than 100 people came out for the event, held at the Naval Heritage Center, and sponsored by Target®. The panel discussion was moderated by Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Panelists included Congressman David Reichert, (ret.) Sheriff, King County, Washington; Jana D. Monroe, (ret.) Supervisory Special Agent, FBI; and Dr. Robert Keppel, (ret.) Chief Criminal Investigator, State of Washington.

Each panelist offered a unique perspective on the case. Congressman Reichert shared the emotional moment he experienced, as Sheriff of King County, when they realized they had finally found the Green River Killer, after a 20-year investigation. “I got ya, asshole” were the Sheriff’s words of relief as Ridgeway was escorted to jail.

Jana Monroe offered her comprehensive understanding of the nature of serial killers, explaining there is no formula that links every serial killer together. She did say that, in her personal and professional opinion, Ridgeway’s motivation “appeared to be a desire for control over his victims,” which was reflected in the horrific way he mangled his victims’ bodies.

Dr. Keppel recalled the letters he received and conversations he had with infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, who reached out to authorities to, apparently, give them information about the psyche of a serial killer. Though, Dr. Keppel said that Bundy did not tell authorities anything they did not already know about the Green River Killer. After the discussion, a Q&A session allowed audience members to interact with the panelists.

“We were thrilled to host yet another successful Witness to History event,” said Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd. “Our excellent panel brought invaluable experience and knowledge to the discussion,” he said. “Thank you to all who were able to join us.”

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Museum

Authorized by Congress in the year 2000, the 55,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be a mostly underground institution located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. Museum construction has commenced with a projected opening in 2015. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization established in 1984. The Memorial Fund is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.