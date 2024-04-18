REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Police Training

Should law enforcement officers shoot at moving vehicles?

It may be the right thing to do in some circumstances, but there’s a lot to think about and the time to start thinking about it is now

April 18, 2024 10:29 AM • 
Gordon Graham
Some say flat out that cops should never shoot at or into a moving vehicle. It’s not that simple. It may be the right thing to do in some circumstances. But there’s a lot to think about and the time to start thinking about it is now.

First, know that shooting at a moving vehicle is usually not effective. Consider the dynamics at play here. An officer reacting to a perceived threat under intense stress. Add in a moving vehicle. Accurate shot placement will be very difficult. But that’s not the only thing we have to think about. What about bystanders? Collateral damage? Uninvolved passengers? And what happens if the shot is effective? Will we be left with an out-of-control vehicle careening down the road?

You will not have the luxury of time when you are faced with this decision. Now is the time to start thinking about it. Study up on your policy. Talk with your trainers. “What if” these situations. To yourself. With your supervisors. With your co-workers.

Gordon Graham has been actively involved in law enforcement since 1973. He spent nearly 10 years as a very active motorcycle officer while also attending Cal State Long Beach to achieve his teaching credential, USC to do his graduate work in Safety and Systems Management with an emphasis on Risk Management, and Western State University to obtain his law degree. In 1982 he was promoted to sergeant and also admitted to the California State Bar and immediately opened his law offices in Los Angeles.