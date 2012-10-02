NTOA Announces Educational Scholarships Increased

September 27, 2012 ― This is a great time to become a member of NTOA! With budgets tightening and college tuitions increasing, NTOA has decided to more than double the value of educational scholarships awarded this year to $2,500 each!

NTOA’s Educational Scholarship Program provides funding for college tuition and other eligible expenses to dependent children of “Individual” members of NTOA. These scholarships may be awarded directly to the educational institution or into a 529 College Savings Plan.



Application Period: November 1, 2012 to April 1, 2013

Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded in each region (Eastern, Central and Western).

Visit www.ntoa.org for more information and to download a scholarship application.

NTOA Contact: 800-279-9127, ext. 119.