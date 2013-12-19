Pennsylvania State Police Changing Cadet Eligibility Requirements

Harrisburg – In an effort to entice active-duty military members and veterans and those with full-time law enforcement experience, the Pennsylvania State Police announced today they are changing cadet admission eligibility requirements, effective immediately.

“This is very good for Pennsylvania and our veterans, as it allows the men and women who have served this country to find employment after leaving the military and adds a valuable resource to the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Gov. Corbett.

“We have been reviewing this issue for several years,” said State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan. “The veterans we are trying to reach have the skill set, discipline, and training which could lead to an easy transition from the military to law enforcement,” said Noonan.

Noonan added that many excellent candidates who come out of the military have been excluded because they do not meet the current college eligibility requirements – now is the time to make a change so we can recruit the best of the best.

In accordance with today’s changes, applicants must:

possess a valid driver’s license from any state upon appointment as a Pennsylvania State Police Cadet;

-be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license at the time of graduation;

-be at least 20 years old on the date the application is completed;

-be at least 21 years of age and cannot have reached their 40th birthday on the date of appointment as a state police cadet;

-possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate, plus an associate’s degree or 60 semester credit hours at an accredited institution of higher education at the time of application. However, the following waivers to the education requirement are available:

-60 semester credit hours waived for those applicants with four full years of any law enforcement experience that encompasses the powers of arrest under state and/or federal law. Determination of relevant law enforcement experience to be made by the Pennsylvania State Police on a case-by-case basis.

-60 semester credit hours are waived for those applicants with at least four full years of active military duty with an honorable discharge.

-30 semester credit hours waived for those applicants with two full years of any law enforcement experience that encompasses the powers of arrest under state and/or federal law. Determination of relevant law enforcement experience to be made by the Pennsylvania State Police on a case-by-case basis.

-30 semester credit hours are waived for those applicants with at least two full years of active military duty with an honorable discharge.

Only one waiver per candidate is allowed.

The Pennsylvania State Police is an equal opportunity employer, firmly committed to promoting public confidence in the department’s integrity and professional excellence. It is the policy of the department to proactively seek the most qualified candidates from the diverse cultural, gender, and ethnic backgrounds of the citizens of this commonwealth and our nation.

Individuals selected as a result of the written and oral examination process must successfully complete a physical fitness test, polygraph test, background investigation and medical and psychological evaluations before appointment as a state police cadet. Cadets must complete an intense 27-week state police training course before they become troopers. The starting salary for new troopers is $54,497.

Additional information about eligibility requirements is available online at www.patrooper.com.

