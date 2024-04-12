Rail Safety Education First Responder Course receives national certification

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON — Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), the leading rail safety education nonprofit, announced today that its four-hour Railroad Investigation and Safety Course for Law Enforcement (RISC-LE) has received the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) National Certification Program (NCP) Seal of Excellence. IADLEST-NCP Certified programs are recognized by 35 states and the District of Columbia for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Five additional states previously approved stand-alone POST certifications for the OLI training, for a total of 40 POST certification approvals for RISC-LE.

“This important IADLEST certification means our course has passed a rigorous independent review process to achieve the National Certification Program Seal of Excellence,” said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “RISC-LE provides critical information educating first responders on how to respond to and investigate railroad crossing and trespass incidents effectively and safely in the unique rail environment.”

Maleh continued, “Law enforcement agencies and other first response organizations may request the free RISC-LE training by completing a signup form on the OLI website. I’d like to thank all OLI volunteer RISC trainers for their involvement in providing this training in their communities. To date, more than 8,500 participants have received this critical safety training across the United States.

Other first responder resources including additional information about RISC-LE, rail safety tips, a downloadable brochure and more are available at oli.org.

