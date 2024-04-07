Texas Tactical Police Officers Association welcomes T4E as exhibitor at 2024 TTPOA Conference

PRESS RELEASE

ROUND ROCK, Texas — T4E - Training 4 Engagement - is thrilled to announce their attendance as an exhibitor at the highly anticipated 2024 Texas Tactical Police Officers Association Conference . As a leading provider of innovative training solutions for law enforcement and military personnel, T4E gives attendees the opportunity to access the latest advancements in law enforcement training technology.

Taking place April 24-28, 2024, at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, the TTPOA Conference is one of the premier events in the law enforcement community, offering a platform for networking, education, and showcasing the latest advancements in tactical gear and training.

T4E, known for its cutting-edge training equipment and simulation technology, will be showcasing its comprehensive range of products designed to enhance the preparedness and effectiveness of law enforcement professionals. Attendees can expect to engage with T4E representatives and experience firsthand demonstrations of their state-of-the-art training solutions.

The TTPOA Conference attracts a diverse audience of law enforcement officers, SWAT team members, military personnel, and industry professionals from across the country. With informative seminars, hands-on training sessions, and an expansive exhibit hall, the event serves as a valuable resource for those dedicated to enhancing their tactical skills and knowledge.

About TTPOA - Texas Tactical Police Officers Association

The Texas Tactical Police Officers Association (TTPOA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in tactical operations through training, education, and networking opportunities. With a membership comprised of law enforcement officers, SWAT team members, and military personnel, TTPOA serves as a leading resource for those involved in tactical operations across the state of Texas.

For more information about the 2024 TTPOA Conference and to register for the event, please visit https://www.ttpoa.org/conferences/2024-ttpoa-conference.

About T4E – Training 4 Engagement