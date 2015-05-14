S.P.E.A.R. Coaches Symposium & Scenario-Based Training Summit from Blauer Tactical Systems

There is no ‘nice’ way to arrest a potentially dangerous, combative suspect. The police are our bodyguards, our hired fists, batons and guns. We pay them to do our dirty work of protecting us, the work we’re too afraid, too unskilled or too civilized to do ourselves. We expect them to keep the bad guys out of our businesses, cars, and houses, out of our faces. We want them to ‘take care of the problem’, we just don;t want to see how it’s done.” - Source unknown (seen on an officer’s locker)

Why you should attend or send your personnel to the Scenario-Trainer’s Summit

Without a doubt, this is the most dangerous to be a police officer. This is a time for collaboration. We need to inspire those that put themselves into harms-way. More importantly we need to enhance their emotional, psychological and physical defensive tactics. And we need agencies and administrators to help make this a reality via improved training methods and exposing your officers to the latest research in scenario-based training. This will improve morale as well as enhance safety and reduce liability.

We are have two very special guest speakers (see link below). JC Glick, (U.S Army, ret.) will cover mind-set and adaptive courage, and Greg Amundson, retired police officer & federal agent, who now serves as the police liaison for CrossFit, Inc. will run a block on functional fitness and how departments can set up non-profit fitness programs. Tony Blauer, the founder of the SPEAR System, will cover drills to help officers improve their situational awareness which will improve their reaction time and decision-making.

The lectures are only 45 minutes long, the rest of the time will be devoted to skills and drills.

Attendees will:

• Learn how to use natural movement to create space during a close quarter confrontation.

• Learn how to create safer and more realistic scenarios. Remember, scenario-based training is the only way to stress-inoculate your personnel - this will improve their precise and confidence and to help them faster strategic judgments during confrontations/

• Learn a behaviorally based training model that will help them weather an ambush, create tactical space and making use of force choices.

• Learn a simple formula to reverse engineer scenarios so that they improve perception and reaction time.

• Attendees will also receive a participation diploma, with hours listed so they can apply to their CEUs

• SPEAR System coaches can use this training as re-certification.

August 26 (night)-28, 2015

S.P.E.A.R. Coaches Symposium & Scenario-Based Training Summit (Las Vegas, NV)

BONUS! Make it a week in Vegas.

Attend the Symposium and we’ll include your tuition to Blauer’s Annual SPEAR System & PDR Combatives Camp. Back in Las Vegas at the Convention Centre on the famous strip!

This camp is OPEN TO ALL, whether you’re a regular citizen or law enforcement, martial artist or self-defense instructor. (The symposium is restricted to first-responders).

August 26, 2015 - August 28, 2015

Tony Blauer’s Annual Combatives Camp (Las Vegas, NV)

